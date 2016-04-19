Mud and Drag Racing coming to San Benito?

By STEVEN RAY HERNANDEZ

City officials are soon expected to begin negotiations with two businessmen on a proposal submitted to possibly bring a mud and drag racing facility to the San Benito Airport Property.

At a City Commission meeting Tuesday night, local businessmen B.J. Garcia, owner of the Tipsy Tavern, and Henry Thomae, owner of Fleet Specialties, discussed with city officials their preliminary plans for a four-phase project that they hope will include mud races, tracks for ATV’s, a mud pit for Jeeps, as well as drag racing lanes to be constructed on the airport’s old landing strip.

“This is something that can help the City financially, as well as provide something for the kids to do as opposed to just going and tearing up someone’s property,” said Garcia.

