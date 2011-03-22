Med Tech students organize Zumbathon benefit

Special to the NEWS

The National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at South Texas Academy of Medical Technology (Med Tech) is hosting a Zumbathon this Saturday, March 26, from 9-11 a.m. at the Med Tech campus in San Benito.

The dance-driven fitness event, led by certified Zumba instructor Homer Longoria is open to the public. Registration will take place from 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m. on Saturday morning in the Med Tech gym. There is a registration fee of $10 with all proceeds benefitting the American Diabetes Association.

The Med Tech NTHS students will also set up booths at the event to educate the public about diabetes and methods for preventing it, including following a balanced diet and exercising regularly as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Med Tech, a medical-focused magnet high school that serves students from Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties, is located at 151 S. Helen Moore Rd. in San Benito. For more information, call Med Tech at (956) 399-4331.